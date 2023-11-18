Panthers News: Frank Reich, silent counts, injuries and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers relieve Bryce Young concerns
After quarterback Bryce Young popped up on the injury report for a thigh issue this week, it came with a significant amount of concern attached. While the rookie is failing to make the necessary impact with mitigating factors also in play, not having him on the field to aid his development against the Dallas Cowboys would be a body blow.
As it turned out, this was probably a precautionary measure. Young doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's daunting challenge, with head coach Frank Reich stating that it was mainly soreness rather than anything too concerning when speaking to the media.
The Carolina Panthers need everyone firing on all cylinders this Sunday. Sitting at 1-8 is bad enough, but getting hammered by the Dallas Cowboys - who'll be playing a glorified home game with so many traveling fans expected at Bank of America Stadium - might come with grave ramifications attached if team owner David Tepper sees fit.
Young is under more pressure than most to perform. The signal-caller is starting to feel the heat from the national media, which is down to poor production and C.J. Stroud's rapid emergence into an NFL MVP candidate in his first season.
The situation around Young is a complete mess and the Panthers are in shambles currently. But that doesn't mean the Heisman Trophy winner escapes criticism - far from it, actually.