Panthers News: Frank Reich, silent counts, injuries and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers have practiced silent counts
The Dallas Cowboys have a huge fanbase. They are scattered all across the country and travel well to almost every away game.
That bears more significance this weekend. A dominant hoard is expected to invade Bank of America Stadium, which won't be difficult considering how attendance and interest have dwindled throughout David Tepper's reign as owner.
This scenario hasn't gone unnoticed by the coaching staff. Frank Reich revealed that the Carolina Panthers have practiced silent counts in case the visiting Cowboys support gets too rowdy via Pro Football Talk. Something that came with yet more upset reactions from the fanbase across social media.
"I think everyone knows how well Dallas travels. We have a great city that other teams’ fans like to come to. We’re prepared. We practiced silent count this week, if we have to use it. So, we’re prepared either way."- Frank Reich via Pro Football Talk
To be honest, I don't see what the problem is. This omission from Reich at least reveals a stronger sense of preparation for every eventuality, so any shade being directed in his direction is extremely harsh - even if he should have probably kept it to himself.
This had been happening in Carolina long before Reich arrived. It'll be happening long after he's gone - that's what happens when you have an owner who cannot seem to get things right.