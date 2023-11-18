Panthers News: Frank Reich, silent counts, injuries and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich's uncertain Carolina Panthers future
Things aren't looking too promising for head coach Frank Reich just nine games into his head coaching tenure. The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of another embarrassing campaign - something that could eventually lead to the franchise handing over the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.
The situation feels eerily similar to the vibes before Week 5 of the 2022 season. Matt Rhule was fired after that loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and Cameron Wolfe from the NFL Network stated via USA Today Sports that Reich is all too aware his fate is hanging by a thread based on recent conversations.
"And talking with people in that Panthers building, Frank Reich has talked to people on his staff over the last few weeks about his unknown job security. And I thought it was interesting to hear Reich say he wouldn’t be able to live with himself if he didn’t do everything in his power and in the team’s best interest over the last eight games. I think there’s a lot of noteworthy context as well. Last year in Indianapolis, Reich made a midseason move to fire his offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and then a week later, Reich was let go. And Reich told reporters yesterday, ‘This isn’t about Thomas, it’s about me.’ And there’s a lot of truth there, from what I’ve been told."- Cameron Wolfe via USA Today Sports
If the Panthers completely capitulate versus the Dallas Cowboys, it'll be an interesting few hours and days afterward. David Tepper is an impulsive, reactionary figurehead, but admitting he got yet another head coach wrong might be too damaging for his ego when push comes to shove.