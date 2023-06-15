Panthers News: Frank Reich, Thomas Davis, Donte Jackson and Bryce Young
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with the team's early offseason workout schedule now in the rearview mirror?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers legend delivers powerful message
There was another member of Carolina Panthers royalty in attendance for the final day of their mandatory minicamp before a well-deserved summer break. Thomas Davis Sr. is the latest ex-player to visit the facility and see how things are unfolding under the new coaching regime, which is something Frank Reich wanted to take full advantage of.
After practice concluded, the head coach asked the 15-year veteran and All-Pro to speak with the players. What followed was a powerful message about not letting all their exceptional work throughout the preparation period so far go to waste before it's time to visit Wofford College once again for training camp.
When discussing Davis during his media availability after the session, Reich stated via USA Today Sports that being reminded of the standard set by those before is a great way for the next generation to realize what they are part of. Something that can also retain focus as they get left to their own devices.
"It’s a big deal. I mean, you guys know Thomas. My goodness, the guy’s incredible. So he comes out there and he just reminded us of the standard. Like, he reminded us of the standard that has been set here—before he got here, the standard they set. And it’s really on us as a team, players and coaches, to kinda get the Panthers back to that status of where we wanna be. And that’s our responsibility."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
There haven't been many more intense or motivating players to ever put on a Panthers uniform than Davis. How the Panthers wish they had him on the field with this young group heading into the 2023 season.