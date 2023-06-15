Panthers News: Frank Reich, Thomas Davis, Donte Jackson and Bryce Young
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with the team's early offseason workout schedule now in the rearview mirror?
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich feels Carolina Panthers positivity
As previously stated, there is a level of optimism surrounding the Carolina Panthers not seen for some time. The bar set by the previous regime wasn't exactly high, but it's been incredibly refreshing to see and feel nonetheless.
Everyone is pulling in the same direction. There are no personal agendas taking preference and professionalism across the board has improved exponentially in such a short space of time for good measure.
This obviously comes with increased expectations, too. Head coach Frank Reich feels the positivity around the building based on his comments via Augusta Stone of the team's website, but the experienced figure knows how important it'll be to keep everyone's feet on the ground before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons arrives.
"I'm excited that there's a lot of positive energy. I feel it in the building. I feel it on the field with players. I feel it in the community with our fans, and I think our players feel that as well. Having been around this game for a while, I think you take the mode of 'we've got a lot,' we want to prove it every day. Are we excited? Yes. Do we have high expectations? We sure do. But I've learned through the years, don't get too far out in front of those expectations.So that'll be our focus."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
There are no more bold statements with little substance coming from those in positions of power. Everything is done with meticulous detail with the primary objective in mind, which can be the catalyst behind better fortunes in Carolina's future next season and beyond.