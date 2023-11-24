Panthers News: Frank Reich, Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Young and Austin Corbett
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL Austin Corbett's mentality
The last year has been an extremely unfortunate one for Austin Corbett. After going through months of extensive rehabilitation to get back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 18 last season, the starting right guard was dealt another cruel blow when an MCL complication sent him to season-ending injured/reserve following Week 11's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
This further weakens an offensive line incapable of providing rookie quarterback Bryce Young with sustainable protection. Corbett's taking it all in his stride with good humor based on comments via the team's website, but it seems remarkable that the former second-round pick out of Nevada was able to finish the game all things considered.
"So 2023 is not my year. But we'll be all right. I just tightened up my brace and got through it. I know I looked like an idiot just running, but the game itself was too stressful. So, between plays, I wouldn't think about it. It was tough. But as the day went, as we started talking about different answers and solutions and how we're going to go about it. Just being able to get a plan and understand what the future is just made it a lot easier instead of staring into space with nothing to go off of."- Austin Corbett via Panthers.com
If his Carolina Panthers teammates had the same heart and desire, maybe they wouldn't be in this mess. As for Corbett, he'll tackle his upcoming rehab with the same mentality he accomplished so successfully earlier this year and hope for better luck when the time comes to make another return.