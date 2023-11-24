Panthers News: Frank Reich, Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Young and Austin Corbett
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich keeping everyone guessing
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers offensive line could ill-afford to lose such a productive presence in Austin Corbett. Especially considering Brady Christensen is already out for the season and there is nobody genuinely capable of providing the consistency needed lower down the depth chart.
This is the latest in a long line of conundrums Frank Reich must solve. When asked about the plan moving forward, the head coach hinted it might provide young players with an opportunity to prove their worth via USA Today Sports. Although he didn't want to reveal anything specific when speaking with the media.
"It’s a great opportunity for these young guys. And in some ways, it is a fresh slate. These guys are gonna get an opportunity to play. So we have a plan in place now with Austin [Corbett] down on how we’ll move forward, and you guys will see how that all unfolds over the week. I really don’t wanna say that at this point."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
One expects it will be a combination of Chandler Zavala, Cade Mays, and Nash Jensen occupying the guard positions next to starting center Bradley Bozeman. The Panthers could also elevate Justin McCray to the active roster after yet another return to the practice squad this week.
Whatever the plan is, it better work. For rookie quarterback Bryce Young's sake if nothing else.