Panthers News: Hot seats, Bryce Young, injuries and Week 10 prediction
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers tipped to lose in Week 10
Not many around the national or regional media expect the Carolina Panthers to turn around their disastrous season this evening. Almost every pundit has the Chicago Bears winning, which was a sentiment also echoed by Peter Dewey of BetSided in his Week 10 money line predictions.
"The Panthers have been one of the worst teams in the NFL – ranking 31st in the league in yards per play. Bryce Young threw three picks last week, and now the team is preparing for the Bears on a short week. I don’t mind Chicago at home to win this Thursday Night Football matchup."- Peter Dewey, BetSided
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs at the Bears.
- Carolina +3.0 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)
- Chicago -3.0 points: -118 (bet $118 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to wager Carolina on the money line can get them at +146 (bet $100 to win $146). Chicago is narrowly favored to get their stuttering campaign back on track with odds of -174 attached (bet $174 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 38.5 points, available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100). And in case you were wondering, the over/under for wide receiver D.J. Moore's receiving yards in his revenge game is 56.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.