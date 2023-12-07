Panthers News: Hunger Games, Hayden Hurst, Bryce Young and training camp
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Concern for Hayden Hurst
Hayden Hurst hasn't been seen since entering the NFL's concussion protocol four weeks ago. This is a long time to be in the league's measures, which only added to the level of concern surrounding the veteran tight end.
Hurst was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday. Although beat writers in attendance noted he was in a red jersey and didn't participate in drills as the team began preparations for their Week 14 clash against the New Orleans Saints.
The former South Carolina college star's father posted a frightening update on social media. Jerry Hurst confirmed his son had been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia suffered at the Chicago Bears.
"Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia by an independent neurologist as a result of the hit he took in Chicago on November 9. Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back. Prayers appreciated!"- Jerry Hurst via X/Twitter
Nobody will offer anything but the best of luck to Hurst in his attempts to recover. However, it does beg the question of whether it's worth suiting up ever again given how head trauma can impact NFL players in later life.
If it was me, I'd be handing in my retirement papers. Hurst has earned $36.4 million during his career and when push comes to shove, there is more to life than football.