Panthers News: Ikem Ekwonu, Bryce Young, DeAndre Hopkins and the Blueprint
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's big advantage
Much has been made about Bryce Young's size and how he might not be able to cope with heavy hits from imposing NFL defenders that will be looking to wipe out the quarterback at any given opportunity. Even if it hasn't stopped the signal-caller from thriving everywhere he's been before becoming the Carolina Panthers' pick at No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft.
The haters were out in force when a video surfaced of Young having one of his passes batted by nose tackle Shy Tuttle at open practice earlier this week. However, this overlooked another clinical performance from the former Alabama star to enhance what's been an impressive start to offseason workouts so far.
When asked about Young size, teammate Andy Dalton stated via Carolina Blitz that he believes it's something that works to the rookie's advantage. Something those in power hope will continue when it's time for him to assume command under center.
"I wouldn't say that it's one thing he does, it's just something that's never affected him. I actually think he probably uses it in his favor. It's like, yeah I'm 5-10 but I'm still doing this, so it's one of those mentalities. I think that right there is just the mindset that's never let it affect anything he's done and I think that's just kind of who he is. "- Andy Dalton via Carolina Blitz/Twitter
Young's attitude, ability to process information effectively, and being a true student of the game set him apart from the rest. The Panthers are making him earn everything this offseason, but things couldn't be going much better.