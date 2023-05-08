Panthers News: Ikem Ekwonu, Bryce Young, tryouts and D.J. Moore
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OT wants to help Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have invested a lot in Bryce Young. He was their standout option before making the trade-up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and cemented this belief by wowing influential figures within the organization throughout the evaluation process.
Young's durability has come under scrutiny. He is an outlier considering his height and weight, so the Panthers must do everything in their power to ensure complications are kept to a minimum once the one-time Alabama star assumes command under center.
This all starts upfront. The offensive line made significant strides last season, with the selection of Ikem Ekwonu finally giving Carolina a franchise left tackle to build a profitable future around.
When speaking to Joe Person of The Athletic, Ekwonu stated that the entire protection is fully behind the Panthers' bringing Young into the fold and will strive to keep him out of harm's way throughout the season.
"Everything we can do to ease that transition, we’re gonna do it. Offensive linemen (are) 100 percent behind the choice at quarterback. So we’re excited and ready to work."- Ikem Ekwonu via The Athletic
The former North Carolina State stud recovered from a rough start to put together an outstanding rookie campaign overall. If Ekwonu can develop further in the weeks and months ahead, nobody will benefit more than Young.