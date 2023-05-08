Panthers News: Ikem Ekwonu, Bryce Young, tryouts and D.J. Moore
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young warned
Being the No. 1 overall pick comes with its share of pressure. For quarterback Bryce Young, it raises expectations and also increases the bullseye on his back as defenders look to leave their mark on a player with immense promise.
The Carolina Panthers know the risks involved and felt comfortable with them. They've spent the offseason surrounding Young with everything he needs and also assembled a coaching staff capable of assisting the signal-caller reach greater heights.
That doesn't detract from the target of others. When approached about the possibility of facing Young twice a year, rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey has already begun trash-talking after being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"I’m sorry, but Bryce Young has to see me two times a year."- Calijah Kancey via The Pewter Plank
Big talk. Whether Kancey can back it up when push comes to shove is a different matter entirely.
This is nothing new for Young. He's been the subject of serious attention from opposing defenders from high school to college, so this was unlikely to change in the pros no matter which team acquired the poised presence under center.
Young has remarkable composure in the face of extreme pressure. Kancey might find that out to his cost next season and beyond.