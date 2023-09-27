Panthers News: Ikem Ekwonu, Xavier Woods, Jake Luton and power rankings
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as attention turns to their pivotal Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings?
There is never a dull moment where the Carolina Panthers are concerned this season. And as we found out once again on Tuesday, the bad news snowball gained further momentum at the worst possible time.
As always, the Panthers will just have to cope with their bad hand and roll with the punches heading into Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Xavier Woods' status, a divisional rival swooping for Carolina's third-string quarterback, Ikem Ekwonu aiming to put things right, and where Frank Reich's men stand in ESPN's weekly power rankings.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers lose QB Jake Luton
The Carolina Panthers were given a curveball on Tuesday when third-string quarterback Jake Luton was signed to the New Orleans Saints roster. Their division rivals saw enough in the signal-caller to bring him on board, which is thanks in no small part to Derek Carr's injury that is expected to sideline him for a few weeks.
Carolina worked out Kellen Mond and Bryce Perkins yesterday. Both left without a deal, which indicates good news might be coming regarding Bryce Young's status for Week 4 versus the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium.
We should find out more about Young's ankle complication when the team descends for practice later today. Frank Reich was unsure about whether or not he'd be available, but it's always nice to have a third option just in case despite the Panthers replacing Luton with a wide receiver, instead.