Panthers News: Jammie Robinson, Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Young and playoffs
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team gets set for a long weekend off before returning for OTAs next week?
After a thoroughly enjoyable day at Bank of America Stadium among the fans once again, players and coaches will now relax over the next few days before the second period of OTAs gets underway on May 31. Something that represents another chance for the Carolina Panthers to continue building the foundations for a successful campaign.
It'll be nice to have a let-up in the news and overall drama, too. Among the stories generating debate recently include Bryce Young's outstanding character, Carolina's potential playoff chances, Jammie Robinson's ambitions for the 2023 season, and Yetur Gross-Matos' adaptability.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's high character
Obviously, the batted pass was the main topic of discussion, which was unfair to Bryce Young after a clinical performance in front of fans at practice. But the high character displayed both on and off the field by the No. 1 overall selection only whets the appetite further about what he could bring in 2023.
Young looked the part during drills, which was pleasing. However, the quarterback was also eager to adhere to every photograph and autograph wish long after almost every other roster member had gone to the locker room.
While it might not seem like much in the grand scheme of things, Young's desire to form an instant connection with the fanbase can only help. After all, it's been a long time since a franchise player under center truly caught their imagination.