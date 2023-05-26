Panthers News: Jammie Robinson, Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Young and playoffs
By Dean Jones
Yetur Gross-Matos impresses Carolina Panthers
Most fans had written off Yetur Gross-Matos' chances of filling out a starting role or even a rotational position after a disastrous 2022 campaign for the player. The Carolina Panthers gave him a legitimate chance to fill the void opposite Brian Burns that was left by Haason Reddick, which backfired spectacularly from very early on.
Gross-Matos just couldn't muster enough to become any sort of pass-rushing threat. His improvements setting the edge against the run might have been his saving grace, with the new coaching staff giving him one final opportunity to prove his worth - albeit in a different position.
The former second-round pick out of Penn State is making an important switch from a 4-3 defensive end to operate as a 3-4 outside linebacker within Ejiro Evero's scheme. According to coach Tem Lukabu via Sports Illustrated, Gross-Matos is coping well with some pretty high demands.
"[He's] just a grinder, a worker. He'll do it exactly how you ask. Very pleased with where he is in his transition. There's a process that he's still going through. We talk about going from point A to point Z - he's working along that progress really well."- Tem Lukabu via Sports Illustrated
Whether this is enough for the Panthers to start Gross-Matos yet again remains to be seen. Those in power didn't address the edge rushing position much during the offseason, so it's a definite possibility when all hope seemed lost.