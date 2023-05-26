Panthers News: Jammie Robinson, Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Young and playoffs
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers tipped to miss playoffs by PFF
Many fans are quietly fancying the Carolina Panthers to surprise people next season. While there's a chance such landmark alternations across the franchise might take time to come together, a situation could also emerge where everything clicks and Frank Reich's men put a consistent run of results together.
There's certainly been no talk of rebuilding during the offseason. Carolina has the ability to take off with a strong start and it's also worth remembering that the NFC South is wide open in the immediate aftermath of Tom Brady's retirement.
Even though the optimism cannot be ignored, talk of playoff football should be tempered according to Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus. The writer also cited a lack of firepower as the reason why the Panthers might be out of luck.
"Though the Panthers losing star receiver D.J. Moore was a tough pill to swallow, it was necessary to get the quarterback they can have the most confidence in moving forward in Bryce Young. But, that does mean they need another year and another offseason with this new coaching staff to get the rest of the offense where it needs to be to light up the scoreboard. The receiver group has a lot to prove and might be one of the last few groups holding the team back."- Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus
It doesn't look like the strongest wide receiver group right now. So much will depend on how quickly second-round pick Jonathan Mingo can impose himself and if Terrace Marshall Jr. can take a huge Year 3 leap to become the team's No. 1 receiving option.