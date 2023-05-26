Panthers News: Jammie Robinson, Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Young and playoffs
By Dean Jones
Jammie Robinson states Carolina Panthers ambitions
Jammie Robinson looks like the type of player set to become an instant fan favorite with the Carolina Panthers. The versatile defensive back gives maximum effort, is a hard-hitter, and plays with a swagger that's hard not to love - even if he had to wait until No. 145 overall to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Robinson appears highly motivated to prove his doubters wrong. Having a familiar face in the form of Jaycee Horn is helping his transition, which is evident when one considers how well the one-time Florida State star has performed over the preparation period to date.
When discussing what his immediate goals are next season, Robinson stated via Augusta Stone of Panthers.com that he plans to put the added chip on his shoulder to good use and become the best-value pick of the entire draft. A lofty goal, but one he clearly feels is more than attainable.
"I know this pick is going to be the best pick in the draft. Like, Carolina Panthers, y'all know I'm fixing to compete for a spot, and I'm just going to be a team guy at the end of the day also. But I know it's – there's not 144 guys better than me. But hey, it is what it is. The chips done fell, and I got that chip on my shoulder, too. So I'm just ready to work."- Jammie Robinson via Panthers.com
There's a definite opening for immediate reps within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme that deploys nick and dime packages often. If Robinson has displayed one thing above all else throughout his football journey to date, it's an unrivaled desire to achieve his short and long-term goals.