Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Austin Corbett, Bryce Young and NFC South hopes
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just nine Sundays remaining until their season opener at the Atlanta Falcons?
It's hard to believe we are officially nine weeks away from the Carolina Panthers beginning their first campaign with Frank Reich as head coach. While the previous stumbling buffoon that occupied the position continues to have a pity party about his fate, the franchise is moving forward to a positive new era that can hopefully result in better short and long-term fortunes.
Of course, the news and rumors keep coming with Carolina's training camp on the immediate horizon. Among the stories generating column inches recently include Jaycee Horn's value, Bryce Young being tipped for a major award, Austin Corbett's progress, and the Panthers' chances of winning the NFC South examined.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OL Austin Corbett recovering well
There's no doubt Austin Corbett is going to miss some regular-season time - perhaps even the first half of 2023 looking at the severity of his ACL tear - but the interior offensive lineman has made some impressive recovery strides in recent weeks. Strengthening the joint and muscle continues, but the former second-round pick has now begun running again after months of strenuous rehabilitation.
There was some obvious caution about taking the next step from Corbett's perspective based on his comments via Darin Gantt from the team's website. But the right guard knows he's in the best possible hands and the Carolina Panthers wouldn't have given him the green light to progress if they weren't 100 percent sure it was the correct move.
"Any time you're dealing with lower extremities, doing any sort of like running for the first time again, there is that natural guarding, just trying to protect yourself. The body's trying to protect it. So I just remember, like, it's going to look bad, but just go for it and don't worry about it. You've done so much to this point of strengthening and stability, and they wouldn't let me be running if I wasn't able in some capacity. So I was just like, go for it, and we'll just figure it out."- Austin Corbett via Panthers.com
Corbett was one of Carolina's standout performers last season, so he'll be missed. Until he returns, Cade Mays is expected to fill in as a starter unless rookie Chandler Zavala transitions better than anticipated.