Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Austin Corbett, Bryce Young and NFC South hopes
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers tipped to win NFC South
There is a growing sense around the NFL that something special is being molded by the Carolina Panthers. It's been an offseason of incredible change from top to bottom - restoring professionalism, culture, and belief that the good times can make a return sooner rather than later.
Frank Reich and his staff are leaving nothing to chance. The players are also preparing meticulously in readiness for Carolina's upcoming training camp, with Bryce Young and the offense participating in a three-day workout schedule on their own dime at SMU over recent days.
This hasn't gone unnoticed by some analysts across the country. Gary Davenport of The Bleacher Report even tipped the Panthers to win the NFC South in Reich's first year and way exceed preseason expectations along the way.
"The Carolina Panthers don't have much in the way of expectations in 2023. They have a new head coach in Frank Reich and will likely be starting a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young. Miles Sanders was a 1,000-yard running back with the Eagles last year. Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark may not be the most imposing wide receiver duo, but both have 1,000-yard seasons on their professional resume. In edge-rusher Brian Burns, linebacker Frankie Luvu, cornerback Jaycee Horn and safety Jeremy Chinn, the Panthers have talent on defense. They may not have the most talented roster in the NFC South, but they aren't that far off—and Reich may well be the division's best coach. He's going to lead the Panthers to an NFC South title in his first season."- Gary Davenport, The Bleacher Report
This would be the best-case scenario. And if everything clicks right away, an opportunity knocks with the division seemingly in flux after Tom Brady's retirement.