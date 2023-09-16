Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Brian Burns, Bryce Young and Tee Higgins
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young on chunk plays
One of the biggest failings where the Carolina Panthers offense was concerned in Week 1 was a lack of big plays downfield. No wide receiver managed to get consistent separation and on the few times gaps were created, quarterback Bryce Young wasn't accurate enough to hit them in stride.
It's easy to forget that this is the only first game, some growing pains were expected, and perfection wasn't going to be achieved overnight. When asked about the prospect of making more chunk plays on Monday Night Football with the national spotlight glaring, Young stated via David Newton of ESPN that the talent is there to do so, it's more a case of executing effectively that remains the biggest hurdle to overcome.
"In this game, you’ve got to have explosive plays to give yourself a chance to win. We’ve got to figure out a way to create big plays, get open and give Bryce confidence to throw it. But we have the players to do it. It just boils down to execution. It starts with me, making sure I’m executing, and then making sure we’re on the same page. We had opportunities. We didn’t take advantage of being able to capitalize."- Bryce Young via ESPN
The Panthers are hoping to have D.J. Chark on the field in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, which would help enormously. But the Panthers cannot afford the same conservative approach versus an impressive defense that'll smell weakness a mile away.