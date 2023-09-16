Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Brian Burns, Bryce Young and Tee Higgins
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers linked with Tee Higgins trade
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers didn't have much to shout about in terms of wide receiver production in Week 1. Creating separation has been the buzz topic as fans examined the All-22 wreckage in the days after such a disappointing defeat, which is something that has to change to provide rookie quarterback Bryce Young with the tools needed to thrive.
If those around cannot get the job done, another big splash cannot be ruled out. According to Alex Ballentine of The Bleacher Report, Carolina should explore the possibility of making a trade for Tee Higgins from the Cincinnati Bengals.
"In some Gift of the Magi irony, the Panthers had to trade the thing that would help rookie quarterback Bryce Young the most—leading receiver DJ Moore—to acquire the No. 1 pick in the draft to select him. The target distribution in Week 1 was a perfect example. The Panthers have some promising young receivers who could eventually become better than they are right now. Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jonathan Mingo saw a combined 11 targets against Atlanta and have unmet potential. But bringing in a receiver like Higgins would be a force multiplier in the receiver room. The attention that he commands would open up things for everyone else and give Young a true No. 1 receiver to rely on as he continues his growth."- Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report
Higgins might be the odd man out as the Bengals face paying all their top guys. Joe Burrow got a market-resetting deal for quarterbacks and wideout Ja'Marr Chase could be in for the same with another strong campaign under his belt.
The pass-catcher is no stranger to the region having played his college ball at Clemson. He'd instantly become WR1 in Carolina and could be Young's primary weapon, but whether they have enough to offer is another matter.