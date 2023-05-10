Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Bryce Young, Adam Thielen and power rankings
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen has no bad blood
Adam Thielen's time with the Minnesota Vikings became a 'rags to riches' story that can serve as inspiration for other players looking to rise from undrafted obscurity. But all good things must come to an end and the wide receiver was a necessary sacrifice for the organization given their salary-cap complications before free agency.
Minnesota's loss will hopefully become the Carolina Panthers' gain. Thielen rejected overtures from elsewhere to assist Frank Reich with his exciting new project, which instantly legitimizes what the head coach is trying to build in 2023 and beyond.
As fate would have it, Thielen will come up against his old employers in 2023. When speaking to Joe Person of The Athletic (subscription required), the veteran is clearly looking forward to what is sure to be an emotional occasion.
"Really cool that we get to play against them. I have so much respect and gratitude for that organization, those owners, the staff there. Everyone that was really a part of giving me an opportunity to play in this league. So there’s no bad blood there whatsoever. But when you’re a competitor, you want to win, right? And it makes it a little bit extra. It’s almost like a rivalry game where you get just a little bit extra excited about that matchup, especially me growing up being a Vikings fan my entire life and then playing for that team for 10 years. "- Joe Person, The Athletic
Thielen will always be beloved by Vikings fans. He became a highly productive performer, one of the slickest route-runners in the business, and a respected community presence over his decade with the organization, but that won't stop him from doing everything possible to ensure revenge is sweet next season.