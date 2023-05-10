Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Bryce Young, Adam Thielen and power rankings
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn tipped for major breakout
This piles more pressure on Jaycee Horn after demonstrating true shutdown capabilities last season. The former first-round pick was one of the team's top performers in 2022, but health was once again an issue down the stretch and played a significant role in Carolina failing to oust the Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the NFC South.
Despite this, hopes couldn't be higher for Horn entering Year 3 of his professional career. This sentiment was echoed by Devin McCourty from Good Morning Football of the NFL Network via Yahoo Sports, who tipped the South Carolina product to have a genuine breakout campaign under Ejiro Evero's guidance in 2023.
"I think this is a guy who has an opportunity to showcase his talents. He’s extremely good, but he hasn’t been on the field a lot. Only 16 games in the last two seasons. He’ll get an opportunity with a lot more eyeballs in Carolina this year because of the edition of Bryce Young to that city and to that franchise. 6-1, 200 pounds. This guy’s an absolute baller. He just needs to remain out there on the field and showcase what he can do."- Devin McCourty via Yahoo Sports
Anything less than stellar production and supreme consistency from Horn is going to cause problems. Especially if C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. cannot bounce back from indifferent campaigns last time around.
If Horn takes another leap forward, he'll cement his status as one of the league's most promising lockdown cornerbacks. It will also make the decision to pick up his fifth-year option an easy one.