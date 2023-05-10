Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Bryce Young, Adam Thielen and power rankings
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young lauded by Carolina Panthers teammate
As stated previously, anticipation is growing as Bryce Young gets set to take the practice field at Carolina Panthers' rookie minicamp, which officially begins on Friday. Expectations couldn't be higher for the No. 1 overall selection, even though those in power are keen to make the Heisman Trophy winner earn his starting opportunity like everyone else this summer.
One player who'll be key to Young's success is Adam Thielen. The savvy veteran should provide a prominent security blanket over short to intermediate routes, with his ability to get open quickly also set to prove useful in red-zone situations.
When speaking to Joe Person of The Athletic via Pro Football Talk, Thielen is clearly impressed by Young's credentials and cannot wait to start developing chemistry with Carolina's new face of the franchise.
"You see all the highlight plays and you hear about how smart he is and his processing ability. But when you meet him as a person, you understand how mature he is for his age and how respectful he is and his knowledge of the game. It really impresses you. And now getting to know him a little bit through the process and his top-30 visit, just really excited now to get on the field with him."- Adam Thielen via Pro Football Talk
The Panthers recently stated that Young will begin offseason workouts at No. 2 on the depth chart behind Andy Dalton. How long the one-time Alabama standout remains in this spot is dependent on how he adjusts from college to the pros.
But make no mistake, Thielen's presence in the slot or the outside will help exponentially.