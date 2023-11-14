Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Frank Reich, Thomas Brown and Scott Fitterer
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer's future
There aren't many within the Carolina Panthers coming in for more fanbase heat than Scott Fitterer right now. His delusional predictions of winning the NFC South and never picking in the top 10 again have completely blown up in his face, with large sections now calling for change in the front office as a result.
Fitterer's personnel moves have been largely disastrous through their first nine games. Giving up the No. 1 overall pick would be a catastrophe, but it's entirely possible following another dismal loss at the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.
When asked by the Panthers on Tap podcast about Fitterer's future, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated stated via his live Instagram Q&A that he believes it's directly tied to Frank Reich. But the senior insider expected both to stick around in 2024.
Unless team owner David Tepper swallows his pride and hits the reset button completely, the chances of both remaining in their respective positions cannot be dismissed. Firing another general manager and keeping the head coach is not a recipe for success, so if the billionaire opts for something drastic, he must get rid of both.
Again, there's been no real sign of this - not yet anyway. But if the Panthers cannot generate any sort of momentum between now and when the 2023 campaign concludes, all bets are off.