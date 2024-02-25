Panthers news: Jaycee Horn, Michael Pittman Jr., cap space and combine note
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' salary-cap boost
Fans are dreaming of bigger things for the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Things looked precarious financially with so many roster holes and key figures to extend. Those in power will be breathing a sigh of collective relief after the NFL confirmed a significant boost to the salary-cap figure.
Carolina's adjusted salary cap for the 2024 campaign stands at $260.77 million. This is much bigger than originally anticipated, leaving them with $40.87 million in available resources according to Spotrac.
Over the Cap gives the Panthers $34.57 million to work with. This figure takes out what it would take to sign their 2024 NFL Draft class. Something slightly lighter with no first-round contract to factor into the equation.
This is promising and should be increased further once contract restructures and early releases come to light. But if the Panthers plan to slap the franchise tag on star edge rusher Brian Burns, it brings the money down considerably.
Burns' salary will jump to $24 million on the franchise tag if he gets the linebacker designation as expected. Couple this with the need to tie down Frankie Luvu, and it's not hard to see why there is still a need for sacrifices throughout the offseason.
Brandt Tilis has a tremendous reputation for manipulating the salary cap and working contracts to the team's advantage during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hopefully, this can assist the Panthers in a similar capacity.