Panthers news: Jaycee Horn, Michael Pittman Jr., cap space and combine note
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers linked to Michael Pittman Jr.
Anyone thinking the Carolina Panthers would have a free run to Tee Higgins in free agency saw their dreams die after the Cincinnati Bengals placed him under the franchise tag. This is the first major wide receiver domino to fall. Others will follow in the coming days with a little more than two weeks until the NFL's legal tampering period begins.
Finding better weapons for Bryce Young is a task those in power must accomplish this offseason. Aaron Schatz from ESPN thought going bold for a legitimate weapon such as Michael Pittman Jr. should be considered. Whether he'll hit the open market is another matter.
"Young quarterbacks need a top receiver to help them develop. The Bears knew this when they asked for DJ Moore in last year's trade with the Panthers. Now the Panthers need to find a receiver to serve as Bryce Young's top target. It's hard to determine just how good or bad Young is without giving him more talent to throw the ball to. We don't quite know who the best available wide receivers will be because of franchise tags, but someone like Michael Pittman Jr. would be a huge addition to the Panthers' offense, and they should have the cap space to make that contract work."- Aaron Schatz, ESPN
While there's no doubt Pittman would instantly upgrade Carolina's wideout room, the Indianapolis Colts are not going to let Anthony Richardson's best option in the passing game depart. They have a young quarterback of their own to develop. Something that makes this scenario another pipe dream.