Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Shi Smith, Christian McCaffrey and Matt Corral
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR named as cut candidate
It'll be fascinating to see how the dynamic unfolds within the Carolina Panthers wide receiver room this offseason. Big changes were always going to occur once D.J. Moore was sent to the Chicago Bears via trade, which could also mean increased opportunities for those who were already on the roster provided they impress a more professional coaching regime.
One player that falls into this category is Shi Smith. The former sixth-round selection out of South Carolina was recently named as a surprise breakout candidate by Jarrett Bailey of USA Today Sports, but this is not a notion that is shared by everyone within the media.
When discussing Smith's aspirations in 2023, Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated stated the wideout could become a cut candidate considering the options at Carolina's disposal and the potential for some unheralded names to flourish throughout the upcoming preparation period.
"Heading into the 2023 season, Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith has his work cut out for him. Carolina has added several new bodies to the receiver room this offseason and because of it, Smith could be on the outside looking in for a spot on the team's 53-man roster. There will be plenty of competition for that final spot (or two) in the receiver room at training camp, so if the former 2021 sixth-round pick wants to stick around, he has to become more consistent catching the football."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
Smith being a breakout and cut candidate in consecutive days is an indictment of his uncertain future. It could go well heading into Year 3 of his professional career, but one cannot dismiss the notion that it might all go horribly wrong, too.