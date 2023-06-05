Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Shi Smith, Christian McCaffrey and Matt Corral
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB gets top-10 ranking
Given the questions and concerns surrounding most in the cornerback room, there is more pressure on Jaycee Horn than ever heading into Year 3 of his time with the Carolina Panthers. The former first-round pick was a true shutdown presence in 2022, but yet more injury problems meant he was unable to participate in the team's NFC South title showdown at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which went as expected in his absence.
Horn is an alpha in the making that has flourished since entering the league. Staying healthy for a full campaign is the next big challenge, but Ejiro Evero's guidance could help the one-time South Carolina stud reach heights not seen before.
Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus gave Horn a huge confidence boost in his preseason NFL cornerback rankings, placing him at No. 9 on the list. But if things go as expected next season in a more creative defensive system, he could be much higher this time next year.
"[Jaycee] Horn’s NFL career is still less than 1,000 snaps old, but in two years he has allowed just one touchdown and 318 yards in total. He is currently giving up just a 48.4 passer rating when targeted in the NFL. Year three is when we should get a better idea of how good Horn can be at this level, but there have been flashes of brilliance."- Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus
It might be worth the Panthers adding to their options within the secondary - especially if Donte Jackson cannot get back to full health after tearing his Achilles. Whichever way those in power go, they can relax safe in the knowledge one side of the field will be secure as long as Horn is in the lineup.