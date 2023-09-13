Panthers News: Jaycee Horn, Tarik Cohen, power rankings and Frank Reich
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn's blow
Things didn't look good for Jaycee Horn when he suffered a non-contract injury that saw him leave the field in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons. Considering the health complications suffered by the gifted cornerback throughout his professional career to date, this is nothing short of disastrous for the player and the Carolina Panthers.
It was later revealed that Horn was dealing with a hamstring issue and awaiting further tests. So it came as no surprise to see Jeremy Fowler of ESPN confirm that the former first-round selection will miss multiple weeks as a result.
This leaves the Panthers without their best coverage presence by a considerable margin. They are also desperately thin at the position after treating urgency within this group with no urgency whatsoever throughout the offseason.
Carolina signed Lamar Jackson to the practice squad, but how much he can help remains to be seen. The Panthers look set to move forward with Donte Jackson, Troy Hill, and C.J. Henderson as their starting cornerback trio, with Jeremy Chinn occupying the big nickel role.
Ejiro Evero's defense was a bright spot overall on Sunday despite the loss. But with Horn out for a considerable period, the secondary is in real danger of becoming a weak link unless some significant adjustments arrive in the coming days.