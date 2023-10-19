Panthers News: Jeremy Chinn, Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders and selling assets
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers to sell at the trade deadline?
While fans are clamoring for the Carolina Panthers to get rookie quarterback Bryce Young another weapon before the trade deadline, that's not reality. The team is currently 0-6 and staring down another lost season, so it comes as no surprise to see reports of those in power looking to sell off assets and boost their draft capital with no first-round selection to call upon currently.
This was a sentiment echoed by Kevin Patra from Around the NFL. The writer named Carolina as a team that could part ways with some established stars, with Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, Jeremy Chinn, and Terrace Marshall Jr. listed as those that should be on the block.
"Change is already on its way in Carolina, with coach Frank Reich handing over play-calling duties to OC Thomas Brown. More could be coming for the winless Panthers heading toward the trade deadline. Without a first-round pick and currently holding just six total selections in 2024, Carolina should look to replenish now. Brian Burns, who is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, would be the biggest trade chip. While moving the pass rusher would be a significant dent to the Panthers’ D, it could be their best way to recoup a high pick. Frankie Luvu and Jeremy Chinn also have expiring deals, although Chinn's reported injury likely kills his trade value. Terrace Marshall Jr., a 2021 second-round pick, has not been productive despite the Panthers’ limited receiver corps, catching just 16 passes entering Week 7."- Kevin Patra, NFL.com
The problem that general manager Scott Fitterer has is the Panthers don't have many stars that could generate significant draft wealth. Burns and Luvu are foundational defensive pieces and Chinn is currently out, but Terrace Marshall Jr. seems much more realistic given how things are currently unfolding for the wide receiver in Year 3 of his professional career.