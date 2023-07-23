Panthers News: Jeremy Chinn, injuries, winning the NFC South and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers place four on PUP list
There is a relatively clean bill of health for the Carolina Panthers to open training camp. Something that head coach Frank Reich and his all-star staff will be hoping continues right up until their Week 1 clash at the Atlanta Falcons and beyond.
However, the team did place four players on the physically unable to perform list on Saturday. Interior offensive linemen Austin Corbett and Chandler Zavala, together with the defensive line duo of Jalen Redmond and John Penisini, won't be on the practice field for Wednesday's first session, but they can be activated at any time.
Corbett is the long-term absentee. The influential right guard looks set to miss regular season time as he covers from a torn ACL suffered in Week 18 at the New Orleans Saints, which is a big blow to an offensive line that came on significantly under James Campen's exceptional guidance during the previous campaign.
The Panthers hope Zavala can get back from a pectoral strain quickly to avoid missing out on a key part of his early development. Penisini and Redmond are both on the roster bubble or worse, so any time they miss could have grave consequences attached.
Aside from that, there aren't many problems. It also looks like Brian Burns will be a full participant after missing early workouts to recover from offseason surgery.