Cat Crave
FanSided

Panthers news: Jeremy Chinn, Keon Coleman, Xavier Legette and Austin Corbett

Diving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.

By Dean Jones

Jeremy Chinn
Jeremy Chinn / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 4
Next

Austin Corbett named as Carolina Panthers cut candidate

It was a luckless campaign for Austin Corbett in 2023. His misfortune began in Week 18 of the 2022 season when the offensive lineman suffered a torn ACL. This resulted in some grueling rehabilitation to get himself back ahead of time.

The former second-round pick lasted just three games before another knee complication placed Corbett on season-ending injured reserve. This one isn't as serious, but it's a blow nonetheless. Something that led Eric Smithling from Yardbarker to ponder whether the Carolina Panthers would consider cutting the veteran with a post-June 1 designation this offseason.

"[Austin] Corbett missed 13 games last season, including the first six as he recovered from a torn left ACL suffered in the 2022 regular-season finale and the final seven with an unrelated injury to the same knee, and wasn't as productive as in years past when healthy. Per Over The Cap, he had a 2023 valuation of $536,000 but has a $10.1 million cap number in 2024. A post-June 1 cut would be most beneficial for the team, giving Carolina $6.25 million in cap space to spend on repairing the offensive line. Last season, Young was pressured on 24.2 percent of his dropbacks, the ninth-highest rate in the league. He was sacked 62 times. In the Super Bowl era (1970-present), only David Carr took more (76) as a rookie."

Eric Smithling, Yardbarker

Corbett's production when healthy is exemplary, there's no doubt about that. He's a huge asset and deserves another chance to prove his fitness when medically cleared to participate. But with a new coaching regime on board and not much money to go around, anything can happen.

Home/Carolina Panthers News