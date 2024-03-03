Panthers news: Jeremy Chinn, Keon Coleman, Xavier Legette and Austin Corbett
Diving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Austin Corbett named as Carolina Panthers cut candidate
It was a luckless campaign for Austin Corbett in 2023. His misfortune began in Week 18 of the 2022 season when the offensive lineman suffered a torn ACL. This resulted in some grueling rehabilitation to get himself back ahead of time.
The former second-round pick lasted just three games before another knee complication placed Corbett on season-ending injured reserve. This one isn't as serious, but it's a blow nonetheless. Something that led Eric Smithling from Yardbarker to ponder whether the Carolina Panthers would consider cutting the veteran with a post-June 1 designation this offseason.
"[Austin] Corbett missed 13 games last season, including the first six as he recovered from a torn left ACL suffered in the 2022 regular-season finale and the final seven with an unrelated injury to the same knee, and wasn't as productive as in years past when healthy. Per Over The Cap, he had a 2023 valuation of $536,000 but has a $10.1 million cap number in 2024. A post-June 1 cut would be most beneficial for the team, giving Carolina $6.25 million in cap space to spend on repairing the offensive line. Last season, Young was pressured on 24.2 percent of his dropbacks, the ninth-highest rate in the league. He was sacked 62 times. In the Super Bowl era (1970-present), only David Carr took more (76) as a rookie."- Eric Smithling, Yardbarker
Corbett's production when healthy is exemplary, there's no doubt about that. He's a huge asset and deserves another chance to prove his fitness when medically cleared to participate. But with a new coaching regime on board and not much money to go around, anything can happen.