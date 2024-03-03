Panthers news: Jeremy Chinn, Keon Coleman, Xavier Legette and Austin Corbett
Diving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Xavier Legette endorsement
As previously mentioned, plenty of wide receiver prospects did their draft stock an untold amount of good during on-field testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. This did nothing to lessen the intrigue surrounding the group, who have been projected as the deepest class for years thanks to their physical attributes and outstanding college production.
Xavier Legette was one of many who caught the eye in Indianapolis. The South Carolina prospect is big, tall, fast, and boasts traits normally associated with productive pass-catchers at the next level. He's going to be taken at some stage on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, making him a realistic option for the Carolina Panthers if those in power take a shine to his skill set.
Legette got a glowing recommendation from Spencer Rattler this week, who was his quarterback for the Gamecocks in 2023. When talking about the receiver's strengths, the signal-caller pointed to his ability to win contested catch situations and speed for a man his size based on comments via the team's website.
"I think a guy like Xavier Legette is a great prospect. He can go up and get it. He's physical at 225-230 (pounds), fast as I don't know what, and just a great dude to be around."- Spencer Rattler via Panthers.com
Legette has a little more about him than Jonathan Mingo despite some comparing their respective traits. Regardless of which way the Panthers go, they cannot afford to overlook this wideout draft class if they want Bryce Young to bounce back from an underwhelming rookie campaign.