Panthers news: Jeremy Chinn, Keon Coleman, Xavier Legette and Austin Corbett
Diving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Jeremy Chinn's future
It seems for all the smart money as if the Carolina Panthers and Jeremy Chinn will go their separate ways this offseason. The former second-round pick was an influential presence over his first three years with the team. Unfortunately, he became a relative afterthought once defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero came on board and switched his scheme to a creative 3-4 alignment.
Now that Evero is sticking around under new head coach Dave Canales, it's unlikely Chinn would accept a deal to stay even if an offer arrived. He's stated his desire to go somewhere where he feels wanted. After landing at No. 76 on Gregg Rosenthal from Around the NFL's list of free agents, the writer and podcast host indicated there could be plenty of interest given the physical attributes at his disposal.
"If [Jeremy] Chinn had been a free agent two years ago, he would've ranked in the top 30. Injuries and his linebacker-like skill set, which fell out of favor during his time under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, hurt Chinn's overall value, but the talent is in there for the right coach to bring out."- Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com
The Panthers mismanaged Chinn. Moving him back to the safety position after taking the league by storm as an outside linebacker was a grave error in judgment from Matt Rhule's regime. Wherever he ends up next, the ex-Southern Illinois college star is sure to thrive.