Panthers news: Jim Harbaugh, Bill Belichick, Bryce Young and injuries
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with one day remaining until their regular-season finale versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
The Carolina Panthers formally completed their practice commitments for 2023 on Friday. There is one game left to navigate before everyone goes their separate ways with an uncertain future attached. But first, they must find a way to provide fans with something to cheer by preventing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from winning the NFC South in Week 18.
There will be a sense of relief when it's all over, even though the real drama is still to come. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Bill Belichick rumors shot down, David Tepper's reported stance on Jim Harbaugh, Bryce Young tipped to be one of the greats, and Carolina's final injury report of the campaign.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers injury report vs. Bucs
The Carolina Panthers could be forgiven for resting a few established figures in their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There is nothing of merit to play for, but interim head coach Chris Tabor doesn't plan to give anyone available the day off in pursuit of finishing the season with some positivity.
It seems as if a few might not be able to prove their fitness according to the final injury report. Marquis Haynes Sr. is out with a back issue following a scary collision at the Jacksonville Jaguars that resulted in a hospital. Kicker Eddy Pineiro is listed as doubtful after tweaking his hamstring in warmups last weekend.
Cade Mays is another unlikely to participate - he's doubtful with a finger injury. Jaycee Horn and Tae Davis are both questionable for the clash due to toe and illness issues respectively.
Aside from that, it's all systems go.