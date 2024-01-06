Panthers news: Jim Harbaugh, Bill Belichick, Bryce Young and injuries
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Bill Belichick rumors shot down
Attention is turning to who the Carolina Panthers will appoint as their next head coach. Most are wondering who'd be crazy enough to work for an egotistical billionaire such as David Tepper. At the end of the day, there are only 32 head coaching jobs around the league and very few openings as it stands right now.
One of the more high-profile names being linked to the Panthers is Bill Belichick. The legendary figure's time with the New England Patriots seems to have run its course. However, he's eager to continue coaching in pursuit of breaking Don Shula's all-time winning record.
Josina Anderson of CBS Sports revealed earlier this week that those within the NFC South are reportedly keen on bringing Belichick on board during the upcoming cycle. When asked about the possibility of the Patriots icon ending up in Carolina, former wide receiver Julian Edelman had a simple, frank response via The Spun during an appearance on FOX Sports' The Herd.
"No way."- Julian Edelman via The Spun
Simple enough.
Belichick's coaching credentials cannot be questioned after all the success he's accomplished over the last two decades. It's also highly unlikely he'd ever be okay with Tepper's influence as a meddling, heavily involved owner with too much sway on the football operation.
It's a non-starter thanks in no small part to Tepper. This brings us nicely to another piece of coaching news of note over the last 24 hours.