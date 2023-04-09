Panthers News: John Penisini, Bryce Young smoke, Jeremy Chinn and Frank Reich
Carolina Panthers coax veteran DT out of retirement
Despite the primary focus turning to the 2023 NFL Draft, it hasn't stopped the Carolina Panthers from adding to their roster with veterans on the free-agent market. In their latest case, they managed to tempt John Penisini out of retirement and join the team's ambitious project.
The former sixth-round selection spent two seasons in the league before calling it a day shortly before the 2022 campaign. There was no real reason or health complications behind Penisini's decision, but the player has now opted for a return according to his agent David Canter.
Penisini has a connection to Duce Staley from their time together with the Detroit Lions. Perhaps it was the respected coach that convinced the defensive lineman to give it another shot - something that could provide the Panthers with a solid depth piece at nose tackle behind Shy Tuttle in 2023.
The one-time Utah college star gained 49 tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss, and four pressures throughout his two seasons in Detroit. While this isn't the flashiest move, the contract should be team friendly and it allows the Panthers a little extra freedom ahead of the all-important draft selection weekend.
Penisini looks like a good scheme fit for what defensive Ejiro Evero is planning to run in Carolina. But it's hard to say what level of impact he can make after missing so much football.