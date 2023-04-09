Panthers News: John Penisini, Bryce Young smoke, Jeremy Chinn and Frank Reich
Jeremy Chinn to benefit from Carolina Panthers' changes
It's been a busy offseason for the Carolina Panthers. The coaching staff got an exceptional-looking makeover and a number of intriguing veterans were acquired in free agency on team-friendly deals to further enhance expectations.
One player that stands to benefit more than most is Jeremy Chinn. The former second-round pick is set to be deployed closer to the line of scrimmage under Ejiro Evero, which looks best suited to maximize the outstanding instincts and athletic attributes at his disposal.
This was a notion shared by Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com, who listed Chinn among five players that could reap huge rewards from the team's offseason activity in 2023.
"At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, (Jeremy) Chinn should be more impactful against the run and as a blitzer, with him and (Vonn) Bell being interchangeable, depending on the situation. Chinn appears to be so giddy about the possibilities that he's already set his goals high for the coming season. That list includes reaching the Pro Bowl and earning All-Pro honors, awards that would be all the more beneficial as he's entering the final year of his rookie contract. "- Jeffri Chadiha, via NFL.com
It's a big upcoming campaign for Chinn, there's no getting away from that. One that could earn the Southern Illinois product a bumper new contract if everything goes according to plan.