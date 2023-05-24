Panthers News: Johnny Hekker, Baker Mayfield, WR reunion and Jeremy Chinn
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers opening things up for Jeremy Chinn
Jeremy Chinn is finally being treated as a dynamic playmaker two years after he proved that fact as a rookie. The Carolina Panthers felt moving him to the backend was the best route under the previous coaching regime, which didn't have the desired impact and represented another massive error in judgment from those who are no longer around.
All hope is not lost with Chinn.
Far from it, actually.
The Panthers have big plans for the former second-round selection within defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme. Judging by the comments of head coach Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated, the OTA practices have opened things up further in terms of how Chinn will be deployed in 2023.
"He's really just embracing his role. It's going to be different for him. And talking to EJ [Ejiro Evero] the other day about some other possibilities and I know it's offseason and we've only done phase one, phase two, and this is just the start. But we're really excited about how he's going to fit into our scheme. After talking to EJ, there's probably even more roles for him than what we thought."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
This will be fascinating to see unfold throughout the preparation period and when the regular season arrives. Chinn has an added sense of urgency in the final year of his rookie deal, so moving him around depending on the situation could be a mutually beneficial arrangement when it's all said and done.