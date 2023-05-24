Panthers News: Johnny Hekker, Baker Mayfield, WR reunion and Jeremy Chinn
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR reunion dropping today
When one begins discussing the best wide receiver tandem in Carolina Panthers franchise history, there is only one place to start. Many have come and gone since, but none compare to the relationship and chemistry between Steve Smith Sr. and Muhsin Muhammad.
Both players embodied the team's Keep Pounding mantra, bringing exceptional production on the field and outstanding leadership away from the gridiron. Muhammad was the senior figure when Smith was drafted, which played an integral part in the unfancied third-round pick going on to become a potential Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Smith announced via his Twitter account that he will link up with his old teammate for a special reunion with Muhammad - a man he holds in the highest regard - during the latest edition of his podcast. This will drop today (Wednesday).
To say this is a must for every Panthers fan would be an understatement. Smith also released a preview of his conversation with Muhammad, which was emotional and left no doubt whatsoever how much of an influence he was on the Utah product's initial transition to Carolina.
Be warned, this one will get you in the feels. However, it promises to be a nostalgic trip back in time between two of the very best to ever put on a Panthers uniform.