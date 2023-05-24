Panthers News: Johnny Hekker, Baker Mayfield, WR reunion and Jeremy Chinn
By Dean Jones
Former Carolina Panthers QB hits back
The Carolina Panthers will be seeing a lot of their former quarterback Baker Mayfield next season. After his failed trade was the final straw that got Matt Rhule fired, he'll now assume command under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after briefly starring for the Los Angeles Rams following his release in 2022.
Nobody is expecting much from Mayfield, which is understandable given his current career trajectory. The Buccaneers are also in a period of relative transition following Tom Brady's retirement - something that's further reflected in their division title odds among sportsbooks across the country.
Mayfield hit back at those who've already written off Tampa Bay's chances via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, claiming he was in the NFC South last season that the Bucs won. Something he feels warrants a little extra respect.
"I played in this division last year and I’m pretty sure the Bucs won it still. So, I don’t really care what the people Vegas are putting odds on it because it’s May. We haven’t played a real snap of football. There’s a long way to go before that. It’s just the time of year where everybody’s pretty bored and they don’t really have much to talk about and it makes it fun."- Baker Mayfield via Pro Football Talk
Let's be honest, the Panthers' disastrous start under Mayfield's watch was one of the primary reasons Tampa Bay won the division by default. And even then, Carolina came within a whisker of catching them once the former Oklahoma star was sent packing.
Yet somehow, he has another starting opportunity. But if it doesn't go well, Mayfield might be out of the league altogether.