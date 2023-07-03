Panthers News: Jonathan Mingo, Jadeveon Clowney, WR group and Frank Reich
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers linked with Jadeveon Clowney
While the Carolina Panthers are going to give everyone already on the books a chance to impress when the pads get clapping at training camp, it would be a shock if those in power didn't acquire another edge rusher before Week 1. Ejiro Evero's time with the organization could be short-lived, so they must give their new defensive coordinator everything to maximize his stay before securing a top job.
Brian Burns is one of the league's brightest young edge weapons. The rest come with questions, although Marquis Haynes Sr.'s outstanding start to the offseason program could mean increased responsibilities if the same trend continues in Spartanburg.
The Panthers do have enough salary cap space to make a splash should they wish. According to Michael Gartman of Clutch Points, their one perfect remaining move would be signing free-agent Jadeveon Clowney for a homecoming.
"New defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the top defensive minds in the game but there will likely be some initial growing pains as the Panthers transition to a new scheme. Nevertheless, Carolina will deploy multiple fronts and Jadeveon Clowney has plenty of experience in both alignments. Clowney obviously still has plenty left in the tank—he racked up nine sacks and 53 pressures in his first season in Cleveland in 2021. He's always been a dominant run defender and strong edge setter, and he's more than capable of wreaking havoc as a pass rusher, albeit with less consistency."- Michael Gartman, Clutch Points
Setting the edge is one of the most important factors for Evero. Clowney is one of the league's best at that, but whether this is the sort of short-term investment Carolina wants to make is another matter.