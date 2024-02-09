Panthers news: Julius Peppers, Dave Canales, Luke Kuechly and Christian McCaffrey
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Former Carolina Panthers RB honored
There wasn't just one former Carolina Panthers player receiving recognition during the NFL's awards evening. Julius Peppers took the limelight as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. Running back Christian McCaffrey also got another well-deserved distinction to add to his ever-growing collection.
McCaffrey was nothing short of sensational for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. He was a consensus All-Pro selection after spearheading their charge to another NFC Championship. It might end with a Super Bowl triumph if the same trend continues against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.
The former first-round selection won the AP Offensive Player of the Year. San Francisco's website highlighted some statistics that lent weight to the claims McCaffrey was a deserving award winner.
"[Christian] McCaffrey reached and surpassed production levels from his best season with the Carolina Panthers (2019) and has cemented himself in NFL history by doing so. He closed out the season as the NFL rushing yards leader (1,459), the league rushing touchdowns leader (14) and the scrimmage triple-crown title holder (leader in touches, yards and touchdowns) and eclipsed the 2,000-yard scrimmage yards mark for a second time in his career. McCaffrey is just the third player in NFL history to record 2,000-or-more yards with two different franchises, joining the likes of Hall of Fame running backs Eric Dickerson (Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts) and Marshall Faulk (St. Louis Rams and Colts)."- Lindsey Pallares, 49ers.com
There is a sense of envy when one looks at all the ex-Panthers coaches and players thriving around the league. This is a sign of the complete mismanagement of personnel since David Tepper became owner. A mindset that needs to change quickly.