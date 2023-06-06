Panthers News: Julius Peppers, Jaycee Horn, C.J. Henderson and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB named as trade candidate
As stated previously, the Carolina Panthers didn't exactly make improving their cornerback options a pressing need during free agency or the 2023 NFL Draft. A decision they might regret if those already on the books cannot improve performance levels under the expert guidance of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
One player under more pressure than most is C.J. Henderson. The former first-round pick's trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars hasn't gone according to plan, which made the decision not to pick up his fifth-year option a straightforward one.
Henderson is heading into a crossroads campaign personally. And according to Kristopher Knox of The Bleacher Report, the Panthers should look to find a willing trade partner to ensure they get something back in return before the 2023 season.
"The Panthers should see if another cornerback-needy team is willing to take a flier on the former top-10 pick. While having depth behind Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn is nice, having an extra pick or player with which to build around rookie quarterback Bryce Young would be even better. There's almost always a team out there willing to take a chance on a player with a first-round pedigree. Carolina should see what it can get for Henderson while it still has the chance."- Kristopher Knox, The Bleacher Report
Getting any decent value for Henderson would be almost impossible at this stage of his career. So the best route forward will be to provide the Florida product with one final opportunity to prove he can become a consistent presence in coverage.
If not, then the Panthers can move on next spring.