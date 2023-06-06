Panthers News: Julius Peppers, Jaycee Horn, C.J. Henderson and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers teammates laud Bryce Young
Bryce Young continues to leave a positive mark on the Carolina Panthers despite the preparation period still in the feeling out stage. The No. 1 overall selection seems to be under the microscope more than most around the league, but his calm persona and flawless demeanor have made the transition go off without a hitch so far.
Some stiffer tests await and it won't always be a bed of roses in the stifling Spartanburg heat of training camp, but Young only had one chance to make a good first impression. In that sense, it's mission accomplished.
When asked about Younng's qualities, veteran leader Shaq Thompson stated via Carolina Blitz and Yahoo Sports that the former Alabama star's football IQ is already set him apart from other quarterbacks in recent years.
"I think that kid is smart. He understands football. He understands the playbook. He’s making great throws out there. He’s just learning how to be a pro."- Shaq Thompson via Yahoo Sports
This was a sentiment echoed by offensive lineman Brady Christensen, who could barely contain his excitement about having a potential franchise-caliber performer to work in front of next season and beyond.
"I can’t speak highly enough of him. Just the way he carries himself, his leadership, his confidence. You can tell. I’m really excited to protect him and see what he can do."- Brady Christensen via Yahoo Sports
If winning over more established figures was Young's primary goal throughout OTAs, it's a task he's well on the way to achieving. Having and constantly building this trust is only going to serve the signal-caller well ahead of his rookie campaign, where he's expected to start immediately.