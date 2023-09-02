Panthers News: Justin Houston, Matt Corral, OL depth and Scott Fitterer
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL depth
One of the most glaring potential needs for the Carolina Panthers centers on the offensive line depth. This unit isn't blessed with much in the way of experience aside from one or two starters, with Austin Corbett starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform List as he continues to recover from an ACL injury.
Releasing Cam Erving and Michael Jordan was welcomed by most sections of the fanbase. However, it's left the Panthers relying on unproven undrafted free agents if further complications arise on the health front.
When discussing this matter recently, general manager Scott Fitterer lauded Carolina's scouting department for unearthing two potential gems via Sports Illustrated. But he didn't rule out the possibility of adding another veteran to the ranks or perhaps calling up someone like recently acquired offensive tackle David Sharpe from the practice squad.
"Our scouts did a good job identifying Ricky Lee and Nash [Jensen]. We have [Chandler] Zavala. It's a really good group and even Brady [Christensen] is a young guy in terms of experience. We like this. We think this is a group we can grow with going forward, especially with Bryce to have that group stick together, but man, it's young."- Scott Fitterer via Sports Illustrated
It's absolutely imperative that the offensive line holds its own and provides quarterback Bryce Young with the protection needed to go through his progressions. Anything less will see questions asked about Carolina's recruitment process in this key area of the field.