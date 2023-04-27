Panthers News: Luke Kuechly, Bryce Young, Cam Newton and Frank Reich
Carolina Panthers haven't told Bryce Young he's the guy
Many have deemed the Carolina Panthers' pick at No. 1 overall as a foregone conclusion. It's been a thorough process involving the top-four quarterbacks, but the consensus reached is likely to be Bryce Young when push comes to shove.
Most - if not all - media insiders have now reached this conclusion through various sources. However, Young indicated during brief media availability on Wednesday that the Panthers have yet to confirm anything one way or another.
"No, no. I haven’t heard anything from any team. For me, throughout this whole process, I wanna put my best foot forward. Try to present myself in the best light, communicate openly who I am, how things have played out."- Bryce Young via Panthers Wire
This statement was corroborated by head coach Frank Reich, who also stated in front of the press that the Panthers had yet to inform anyone of their decision and might not until the call arrived in the green room.
It all adds to the slight suspense. Even though it looks like a done deal based on some significant momentum generated by Young throughout the evaluation process and especially over the last fortnight.
C.J. Stroud looked like the guy for a while. But there are now rumors that he might fall out of the top 10 entirely, which is a ludicrous notion looking at the prospect's production and upside.
Thankfully for Panthers fans, there isn't much longer to wait before we find out for certain. This will mercifully end what quickly became an exhausting phase from the moment Carolina landed the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears.