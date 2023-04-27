Panthers News: Luke Kuechly, Bryce Young, Cam Newton and Frank Reich
Cam Newton makes his Carolina Panthers prediction
As stated previously, it will come as no surprise to see the Carolina Panthers select Bryce Young from No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft this evening. And the one-time Alabama star received a glowing endorsement from the man he'll hopefully succeed as a true franchise player for the organization.
Cam Newton, who is still looking for a route back into the NFL after throwing at Auburn's pro day earlier this spring, put on his general manager hat during a recent YouTube appearance. If it was his choice, the former NFL MVP would go with Young at No. 1 despite the obvious concerns about the player's slender frame.
"If I’m the GM, if I’m the head coach, if I’m David Tepper—I’m selecting Bryce Young. And we all know the upside, we all know he went to Alabama, we all know that he has an incredible arm, upside, whatever. Relatively young. But, at the end of the day, all that changed when the NFL chose Baker Mayfield No. 1, when you chose Kyler Murray No. 1. Like, that’s not even a valuable topic or valuable, kind of, point. That’s not even a valuable point that you’re trying to make if you’re tryin’ to say he’s small. My thing that I will point out that makes all the difference in the decision is this No. 1 stat right here—23-4."- Cam Newton via Panthers Wire
Young has been highly complimentary of Newton throughout interviews and the veteran stated he'd be willing to back up the projected top pick. However, the chance of another go-around in Carolina is remote when one considers the presence of Andy Dalton and Matt Corral already on the roster.
This is another ringing endorsement for Young, who seems to have separated himself from the rest and wowed the Panthers' brass along the way.