Panthers News: Luke Kuechly, Bryce Young, Cam Newton and Frank Reich

Carolina Panthers sound out Luke Kuechly about coaching
Although the focus is on which college players are coming into the Carolina Panthers via the 2023 NFL Draft, current players have been put through early paces at the start of their voluntary minicamp this week. And there was one familiar face lending a watching eye that remains beloved by everyone associated with the franchise.
Luke Kuechly was in attendance on Wednesday, speaking with coaches and players. Head coach Frank Reich also revealed he's sounded out the legendary linebacker about a potential coaching gig down the line, which came with a hugely positive reaction on social media.
"I've talked to him [about coaching]. I kind of broached that with him a few months ago actually. I don't think he was ready for that conversation yet, but I just tried to maybe plant that seed a little bit. I don't know if he'll ever do it but certainly we would welcome it if he would."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
While Kuechly might not be ready just yet, there's no doubt whatsoever that he would thrive in a coaching role. His cerebral approach and meticulous preparation were catalysts behind an extraordinary career, with Jeremy Chinn benefitting greatly from his presence as a pro scout in 2020 en route to a fantastic rookie campaign.
Adding Kuechly to this current coaching staff would be the icing on the cake. And now that Matt Rhule is not around, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer might be more receptive to a formal offer under Reich.